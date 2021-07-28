GRAY - George “G.N.” Harrison, 84, of Gray, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at his home. He was a charter member of Gray Free Will Baptist Church, where he had served as a deacon and trustee. George had retired from ABF Freight.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Henrietta Harrison; granddaughter, Avery T. Harrison; parents, Emory and Thelma Harrison; nine brothers; and in-laws, Lacy and Selma Morrison.
George is survived by his two daughters, Robin Spears and husband Sayhab, Penny McCann and husband Wayne; son, Darin Harrison and wife Jennifer; three grandchildren, Chris McCann, and Toby and Emma Harrison; two great-grandchildren, Colton and Kiara McCann; sister, Barbara Roberts; four brothers, Carmel Harrison and wife Darlene, Sam Harrison, Richard Harrison and wife Judy, and Dave Harrison and wife Joyce; and a host of many other family members and special friends.
Special thanks to Amedysis Hospice, especially Debbie, Alexis, and Steven for the loving care that they gave to George.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Gray Free Will Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Darin Harrison officiating.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Sulphur Springs Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gray Free Will Baptist Church, 247 Delmar Saults Rd., Gray, TN, 37615.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.