CHURCH HILL - George Frederick Slatt, Jr., age 80 of Church Hill, entered into eternal peace with his Heavenly Father on Friday, May 27, 2022. George was born on October 2, 1941 in Hornell, NY to George and Ruth Slatt. On October 21, 1961, George married his cherished love, Patricia Brain, and after 60 years of a beautiful marriage and raising a family together, she survives.
George graduated from Hornell High School and he attended Houghton College. He graduated from the University of NY State Regents with an Associate Degree in Science. He worked as an operations manager in textiles in NY, PA, NC, SC, and he retired from General Steel Drum in Charlotte, NC in 2011. At that time, George and his family moved to Church Hill. George loved his family and he enjoyed gardening and reading: George found solace in reading God’s word. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Church Hill.
George was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Adelia Chu; and two brothers-in-law, Merlin Loomis, and Edward Chu. Left to cherish George’s memory are his loving wife, Patricia B. Slatt; two sons, Eric Slatt (Wendy), and Scott Slatt (Linda); two daughters, Jacqueline Rickards (Brian), and Naomi Henard (David); sister, Lucile Loomis; two brothers, Donald Slatt, and Delbert Slatt (Kathy); 18 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and a host of loving family members and friends.
In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Gideon’s International, located at 400 Parkway, Sevierville, TN 37862, (865) 428-2601; and/or Wycliffe Bible Translators, located at 11450 Translation Way, John Wycliffe Blvd. Orlando, FL 32862, (407) 852-3800.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at First Baptist Church in Church Hill. There will be a memorial service celebrating George’s testimony at 3:00 pm with pastors Jon Rogers and Gary Gerhardt officiating. George will be inurned at Church Hill Memory Gardens at a later date.
Carter Trent Funeral Home of Church Hill has the honor of serving the Slatt family.