MOUNT CARMEL - George Franklin Necessary, 81, went home to be with Lord on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 after an extended illness.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home or anytime at the home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. Bro. Gene Webb and Rev. Howard Edwards will be officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Sunday, May 16 at Liberty Hill Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM.
Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Garland Arnold, David Arnold, David Barnes, Willie Simpson, Jr.
A special thank you to all of the caregivers, Smokey Mountain Home Health, Dairy Cup, and Carters Valley Ruritan.
To leave an online message for the Necessary family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
