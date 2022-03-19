George Evans Millard, 80, passed away at his home on Thursday, March 17, 2022. George was born to parents, George Anderson and Jean Millard on January 7, 1942, in Kingsport, Tennessee. Growing up he moved to various places around the area before eventually ending up in Blountville, Tennessee where he would reside long term. He and his late wife, Mitzie, were members of Throne of Grace Baptist Tabernacle Church. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and loved going fishing and hunting when he had free time. George was known as a caring and selfless person who would put others before himself; he was always there for his family, friends and even strangers. Family meant the world to George, and he cherished every minute of the time he spent with them, especially on family vacations. Although he did not have any daughters of his own, he loved his two granddaughters immensely and was so incredibly proud of them. Needless to say, George will be deeply missed by his family, friends and loved ones, but his memory will live on through them.
George was preceded in death by his parents, George Anderson and Jean Millard; his wife of 57 years, Mitzie Millard; sister, Sandra J. Klebanoff and close friends and relatives, Arlen Richardson and Alvin Millard.
He is survived by his sons, Frank Millard and David Millard; sister, Cathy Catanzaro; brothers, Scott Millard and Alan Millard; granddaughters, Gracie Millard and Sophie Millard; nephew, Byron and niece, Evelyn.
A visitation will be held on Monday, March 21, 2022, from 5:00PM-7:00PM in the chapel of East Tennessee Funeral Home located at 2630 Hwy 75 Blountville, Tennessee 37617. A funeral service will follow in the chapel at 7:00PM. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 3:00PM in the Garden of Everlasting life in East Tennessee Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Frank Millard, David Millard and Scott Millard.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Alan Millard, Daryl Millard, Earl Millard, Roy Leonard, Robert Phillips and Mike Wiles.
East Tennessee Funeral Home and Cemetery is honored to serve the family of George Evans Millard.