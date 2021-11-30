BIG STONE GAP, VA - George Elmer Garrison, 89, passed away on Monday, Nov. 1 2021, at Norton Community Hospital. He was a military veteran who served the country honorably in the United States Army. He was one of eleven children. He was preceded in death by his parents Clifford and Dixie Garrison, he was also preceded in death by 8 siblings, four sisters and four brothers. He is survived by his children, Caroline Christenson, Michael Garrison, and Melody Dowdy, siblings; Don Garrison and two sisters, Nina Garrison, Phyllis Garrison, his special cousin and caretaker Sue Stidham, one aunt, Lilly Fannon, several other close cousins and relatives, and friends. Arrangements will be private. An online register is available for the family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com Holding Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.