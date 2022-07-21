KINGSPORT - Precious brother, uncle and friend George Edward Lee West, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022. Although he fought hard, time and illness finally took over his aging body. He spent his last days surrounded by loved ones and visiting with his friends. His niece and her husband had the honor to be right by his side as he passed away peacefully, undoubtedly bound for heaven and all that awaits him there.
George was born on June 2, 1931, in Rogersville, TN. He graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1950 and served in the U.S. Army in 1952. He was employed by Mason Dixon Truck Lines from 1954 to 1984 until his retirement.
As one of George's longtime friends best put it, George knew a little bit about a lot of things. He was an avid reader and studied his bible every day. He was current on news and world events. He would help you diagnose an illness and prescribe an old-fashioned homeopathic cure which to no one's surprise usually involved hydrogen peroxide. He loved history, especially local history, and he delighted in driving back country roads sharing what he knew and remembered from growing up. George had a passion for gardening and could tell you the best way to stake a tomato or which cucumbers makes the best pickles. He had an affinity for hummingbirds and awaited their arrival every year usually with a race to who saw the first one.
George was preceded in death by his father Rev. Roger Franklin West and his mother Bertie Mae West Williams, brother Henry Franklin West and brother and sister-in-law Kenneth Ray West and Brenda Vaughn West.
Survivors include his sister Barbara Jean Coats and nieces Karen Pliszka and Vicki Bender and husband Don all of California, nieces Lisa Woody and husband Steven, Holly Samples and husband Jonathan all of Kingsport; six great-nieces and nephews, one great-great niece.
George was blessed with 91 years of life. Those who are truly blessed are those who knew him.
Graveside service will be conducted 2:00 P.M. Saturday, July 23, 2022 at County Line Cemetery, Rogersville with Pastor Bryan Moore officiating. Those that wish to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 P.M.