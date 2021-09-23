George E. Bruner was born March 17, 1938, to the late Hobert and Ruth Bruner. He went to his heavenly home on Sunday, September 19, 2021, after a brief illness.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Ron Cassidy officiating.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Mt. Mitchell Cemetery. The family would like to extend an invitation to join them after the graveside service at Upper Room Fellowship Hall for food and fellowship.
Those wishing may make contributions to Upper Room Fellowship Church, 300 Hawkins Ave, Church Hill, TN 37642, or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place • Memphis, TN 38105.
