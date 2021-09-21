George E. Bruner was born March 17, 1938, to the late Hobert and Ruth Bruner. He went to his heavenly home on Sunday, September 19, 2021, after a brief illness. George loved his family and loved spending time with them. He was a very special father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. George attended Upper Room Fellowship Church. He was a good Christian man with a heart of gold.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Tony and Troy Bruner; six brothers; one sister; and several other family members.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Tracy Bruner and Michael (Lisa) Bruner; daughter, Vicki Presnell; brother, Doug Bruner; the mother of his children, Charlotte Bruner Kingsley; daughters-in-law, Ellen Bruner and Lynn Bruner; several grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Ron Cassidy officiating.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Mt. Mitchell Cemetery. The family would like to extend an invitation to join them after the graveside service at Upper Room Fellowship Hall for food and fellowship.
Those wishing may make contributions to Upper Room Fellowship Church, 300 Hawkins Ave, Church Hill, TN 37642, or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place • Memphis, TN 38105.
