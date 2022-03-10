KINGSPORT - George Custus Hays III, 66, of Kingsport, died Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Holston Manor, Kingsport. He was a lifelong resident of Sullivan County and son of the late George Custus Hays Jr. and Kathryn Rebecca Hays. He graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School where he received his diploma and played on the football team. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Forest Management from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He also received an Associate of Applied Science degree in Electrical Technology from Northeast State Technical College in Blountville, TN. He was employed for 10 years with Bandit Lites of Knoxville, TN serving as a lighting and touring technician with multiple artists such as Kenny Rogers, Alabama, Blackfoot, R.E.M., New Edition, The Allman Brothers Band, Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, The Whispers, The Pretenders, and Cameo. From 1993 until 2019, he served as an electrician, providing electrical services with various contractors. Most recently, he served as an electrician for many nuclear plants’ installation, maintenance, and repair of electrical systems within the nuclear environment. He was a member of Cassidy Methodist Church in Blountville, TN. Surviving are his brother, Alan Hays of Waldorf, MD, two nephews, Sean Hays of Severn MD, Ryan Hays of La Plata, MD, and Barbara Hays of Port Tobacco, MD. A funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, March 12, in the Chapel Mausoleum in Glenwood Cemetery with The Reverend Thomas Hancock officiating. “The Crew” will serve as honorary pallbearers. Following the funeral, the Hays family will receive friends and family at the American Legion Post 515 Marion Ave Bristol TN.
