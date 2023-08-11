George C. “Donnie” Fugate, Jr., 71, passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2023. He was born December 25, 1951, to the late George and Martha (Collins) Fugate in Kingsport, Tennessee. He worked 30 years at the Kingsport Foundry before it’s closing and then retired from Electro-Mechanical Corporation in Bristol, Virgina. George didn’t stay retired too long before working at The Crossings Golf Club for several years. He loved being outside gardening, working around the house, fishing, and camping with special friends.
He was preceded in death by his sisters Mable Hickman, Margie Ruth Ketron, brothers James “Jimmy” Fugate, and J.B. Fugate.
George is survived by his loving wife of 47 years Carolyn (Bishop) Fugate, daughters Sherry Lawson and husband Anthony, and Kristy Fugate; beloved granddaughter Sarah Lawson, grandsons Ryan Lawson and wife Katie, and Aaron Lawson; great-granddaughter Kinsleigh Lawson; sisters-in-law JoAnn Fugate, Darlene Fugate, Judy Malone; brother-in-law Roy Glen Bishop; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Ballad Health Hematology and Oncology of Kingsport, Dr. Ibrahim Nakhoul, NHC of Kingsport and their staff for all their care.
Visitation will be held at East Lawn Memorial Park on Sunday, August 13th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. followed by a graveside service. Rev. Cecil Necessary will officiate the funeral service. Pallbearers will include Ryan Lawson, Andrew Carper, Doug Fugate, Chris Fugate, Adam Fugate, Jody Fugate, Jonathan Morelock, and Punkin Necessary.