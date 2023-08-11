George C. “Donnie” Fugate, Jr., 71, passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2023. He was born December 25, 1951, to the late George and Martha (Collins) Fugate in Kingsport, Tennessee. He worked 30 years at the Kingsport Foundry before it’s closing and then retired from Electro-Mechanical Corporation in Bristol, Virgina. George didn’t stay retired too long before working at The Crossings Golf Club for several years. He loved being outside gardening, working around the house, fishing, and camping with special friends.

He was preceded in death by his sisters Mable Hickman, Margie Ruth Ketron, brothers James “Jimmy” Fugate, and J.B. Fugate.

