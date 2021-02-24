ROGERSVILLE - George Andrew (Jack) Davis, Jr., age 81, of Rogersville, passed away peacefully Monday (2/22/2021). He was a graduate of Rogersville High School, Nashville Auto Diesel College, Walter State College, and the U.S. Department of Transportation Institute, a member of First Baptist Church of Rogersville, Overton Masonic Lodge #5 F&AM, Scottish Rite of Free Masonary, 32 degree, Jericho Shrine, Rogersville Shrine Club, charter member of the Hawkins County Rescue Squad, and past Cub Scout Master. He was a board member for 10 years at the Shriners Hospital in Lexington, Ky and transitioned to Emeritus Member. He was retired from Holston Defense with 31 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Allie Mae Holladay Davis; and sister, Maxine Kincaid (Robert).
He is survived by his wife, Elva Johnson Davis; daughter, Kim Lawson; sons, Jeff Davis (Rhenda), and Mark Davis (Anna-Maria); step-son, Tom Carney (Jessie); grandchildren, Shaleena Lawson, Amanda Lawson, Laken Carney Russell (Cole), Evan Carney, Haley Davis, Sophia Davis, and Luke Davis; great grandson to be; Baby Russell.
He will lie in state from 2:00 - 4:00 pm Friday (2/26/21) at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 4:00 pm with Masonic Rites and Rev. Floyd Looney officiating at Highland Cemetery. Anyone wishing to attend is asked to wear a mask and follow CDC guidelines. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com. Memorial donations may be made to the Shiners Hospital in Lexington, Ky.