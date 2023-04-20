JOHNSON CITY - George Allen Wolfe of Johnson City, TN went to be with his Lord and Savior, Monday April 10, 2023, due to a terminal illness, surrounded by his family.
He was born on April 7, 1953, to the late Rufus and Julia Scott Wolfe. He grew up in Gate City, Virginia and was a member of the Church of Christ. In high school, he was an outstanding football player for the Gate City Blue Devils. After graduating, he served seven years in the Army National Guard. He worked at Tennessee Eastman Corporation for 25 years and AO Smith before retiring. George was a huge Tennessee Vols Fan, he loved watching sports, and cherished every moment he got to spend with his children and grandchildren.
George had a very kind and gentle heart that touched the lives of everyone he encountered. He was a proud and loving son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend who will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers John Wolfe and Rufus Michael Wolfe.
Surviving are his sons, Corey Wolfe and wife Dr. Courtney K. Wolfe, Iowa Colony, TX, Eric Wolfe, Knoxville, TN; daughter, Dr. Courtney Wolfe, Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Corey, Caleb, and Cayleigh; sisters, Dora Martin, Kingsport, TN, Ruby Rogers and husband Stanley Rogers, Gate City, VA, Sandra Arnold, Kingsport, TN, Beverly Culter and husband Alonzo Cutler, Grovetown, GA, Janice Sharpe and husband Authur Sharpe, Gate City, VA; brothers, Billy Wolfe, Weber City, VA, Dennis Wolfe and wife Yvette Wolfe, Knoxville, TN; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends beginning at 4:00 pm on Friday April 21, 2023, at 220 Thompson Street Kingsport, TN 37660. A memorial service for George will be held at 6:00pm, Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport, TN. Those wishing to attend are asked to arrive by 5:50 pm.
The family requests that anyone who wishes may donate to the American Cancer Society in honor of George.