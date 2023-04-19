JOHNSON CITY - George Allen Wolfe of Johnson City, TN went to be with his Lord and Savior, Monday April 10, 2023, due to a terminal illness, surrounded by his family.

He was born on April 7, 1953, to the late Rufus and Julia Scott Wolfe. He grew up in Gate City, Virginia and was a member of the Church of Christ. In high school, he was an outstanding football player for the Gate City Blue Devils. After graduating, he served seven years in the Army National Guard. He worked at Tennessee Eastman Corporation for 25 years and AO Smith before retiring. George was a huge Tennessee Vols Fan, he loved watching sports, and cherished every moment he got to spend with his children and grandchildren.

