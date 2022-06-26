WEBER CITY - George Allen Hufnagle, 60, of Weber City, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 25,2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. George worked at Cap Snap/Potolla Packaging for 21 years prior working for Holston View Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Patricia Hufnagle; sister, Doobie Miller.
Survivors include his girlfriend, Myrtle Brewer; son, George Hufnagle Jr.; daughter, Whitney Hufnagle; grandson, Conrad Hufnagle; sister, Jacqueline Baxter; along with a host of friends and extended family.
Per his wishes no formal services will be conducted.
