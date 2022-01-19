George Albert Branham Jan 19, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - George Albert Branham, 86, of Kingsport passed away Friday, January 14, 2022.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cremation Kingsport Funeral George Albert Branham Hill Oak Pass Away Recommended for you Trending Now Back Yard Burgers set for West Kingsport location Editorial: It's time to end high-speed police chases Watch now: McClung blazes in 33 points in G League win Second-half efforts propel Union's boys, Gate City's girls to Mountain 7 wins Kingsport, Sullivan, Hawkins and Rogersville schools closed Tuesday; Sullivan also closed Wednesday Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.