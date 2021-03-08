BATESVILLE, AR - George A. Collins, 92, of Batesville passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021.
He was born July 7, 1928 in Greeneville, Tennessee to Carl Collins and Esther (Cogdell) Collins.
George was a veteran of the United States Army and he served during the Korean War. He graduated from Tennessee Wesleyan University and East Tennessee State University. George was an active member of First United Methodist Church; he served on the Administrative Board; as well as Sunday School Superintendent for many years. When he would collect the offering from the kid’s classrooms the kids just loved him and they called him Mr. George; and he loved them all as well. George was Chairman of the Board for Gateway Community College and was instrumental in the merge with the University of Arkansas to create UACCB. He worked for Eastman for 34 years; he enjoyed Chet Atkins music, westerns, and playing tennis.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Pat (Davidson) Collins of the home; two daughters, E. Gwynne Collins of Little Rock and Traci Phillips (Eric) of Elkins; two granddogs, LaVerne “Chubs” Pearl and Sasha Lilly; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Bruce Collins.
Services will be private.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 615 E Main Street, Batesville, AR 72501 or UACCB, 2005 White Dr, Batesville, AR 72501.