KINGSPORT - Genevieve Condry, 79, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Thursday, May 5, 2022, at her residence.
She was born June 15, 1942, in Kingsport, to the late Robert and Nadine Condry.
Genevieve was a loving, kind and “big hearted” Christian lady who enjoyed sewing, reading and bowling.
She lost the “light of her life” her son, Tony White who passed in 2006.
She retired as a Lab Analyst from B.A.E. following over thirty years of service.
Genevieve was a member of Bays Mountain Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents and son, Genevieve was preceded in death by five sisters and four brothers.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Terri Light, Cindy Roberts and Beth White (Dylan Rines); grandchildren, Amanda Weber, Cody Roberts, Austin Johnson, Michelle King and numerous other grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; brothers, Jeff and Steve Condry; special caregiver, Lamar Mitchell; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
The family will receive friends Sunday, May 8, 2022, from 1:00-2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Pastor Cecil Necessary officiating.
The Graveside Service will be conducted Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Section N. Serving as pallbearers, Dylan Rines, Cody Roberts, Austin Johnson, Michael Johnson, Larry Davis and Lamar Mitchell.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Genevieve Condry and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.