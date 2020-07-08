Geneva Sue Carter
PENNINGTON GAP, VA - Geneva Sue Carter, age 74, of the Big Hill Community went home to be with her Savior on July 7, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, TN. She was a lifelong resident of Big Hill, the daughter of the late Alfred and Daisy Ely Johnson. Geneva was an active member of the Willis Chapel Freewill Baptist Church for more than 50 years. She spent her days loving and caring for her family. She enjoyed working in her garden, yard and flowers. Geneva was always quick to help others and give an encouraging word. She went about her daily work singing Gospel Hymns.
She was a hard worker and was very determined. She wouldn't stop until her work was completed, and lived life to its fullest with a smile on her face. Other than her parents she was preceded in death by three sisters and three brothers.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, William Moran Carter, by her daughter Angela C. Fannon and husband Hank, her son, Mark A. Carter and wife Jessica. Grandchildren; Haley Holcomb and husband Evan, Tyler D. Fannon, Dylan T. Fannon, Jackson E. Carter and Zoey R. Carter.
Two sisters; Ruth Keenan and Lucille Richardson.
Family will receive friends on Friday evening, July 10, from 5 until 7:00 pm at Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home in Pennington Gap. Funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Rev. James Holcomb and Rev. John Fultz officiating. Special music will be provided by Cedar Hill Baptist Church. Graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 am Saturday at Lee Memorial Gardens in Woodway with Rev. John Fultz officiating. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Tyler Fannon, Dylan Fannon, nephews Danny Carter, Gary Carter, grandson son -in-law Evan Holcomb and friend Arthur Sanders. Those wishing to go in procession to the cemetery are asked to be at the funeral home by 10:30 am. To view obituary and sign guest book visit www.sturgillfuneralhome.com. Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home of Pennington Gap is in charge of the arrangements.