JONESBOROUGH - Geneva Naomi Baskett Murray, age 93, of Jonesborough, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022.
Geneva was the daughter of the late Ruble and Eva Brawner Baskett. She was predeceased by her husband, J.S. Murray Jr.; sisters, Lorna Evans and Wilma Baskett; and brothers, Paul and Ruble Baskett Jr. She is survived by her brother, Mike Baskett; stepchildren, Lewis Murray, Dianne Mooney, Joe Murray, and Bobby Murray; and several treasured nieces and nephews.
Geneva was committed to public service. From high school graduation until her retirement, she spent her entire career working in the Washington County courthouse. The first female elected to a full time constitutional office in Washington County history, she served two terms as County Trustee before retiring in 1986.
Geneva was a lifelong and faithful member of Oak Hill Baptist Church. Her faith was fully on display in the exemplary manner in which she lived her life. She was truly a good person and a role model to many. An excellent hostess and cook, Geneva frequently staged large family gatherings. She was also a smart, funny, and an interesting person who loved watching the UT women play basketball.
On Sundays, Geneva could always be found at her church. Most other days she and J.S. could be found on golf courses where she recorded four holes in one during her playing career. This accomplishment was both admired and envied by J.S.
During her final years, Geneva was truly blessed to have Bill and Melody Glover as her caregivers and protectors. Her family is very thankful for Bill and Melody’s unwavering commitment to have Geneva stay in her home as long as possible.
Geneva’s family will receive friends from 9:00-10:00 am on Friday, April 15, 2022 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A funeral will immediately follow the visitation, beginning at 10:00 am. Those attending are respectfully asked to please wear a face covering. The graveside service will follow the funeral at Maple Lawn Cemetery (400 US-11E, Jonesborough, TN 37659). Those attending the graveside are asked to meet at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are directed to Maple Lawn Cemetery for perpetual care. Donations may be sent to: Maple Lawn Cemetery, 350 W Andrew Jackson Blvd., Jonesborough, TN 37659. Please note donations are for perpetual care in Geneva Murray’s honor.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.morrisbaker.com
