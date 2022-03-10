Geneva N. Feagins, age 99, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022, at Holston Manor Hospice in Kingsport.
Geneva was employed at JC Penney in Kingsport for 42 years. During her retirement, she traveled extensively and enjoyed life to the fullest.
Surviving are her sister, Ida Mae Moody (JB) of Kingsport; one son, James C. “Jim” Deal (Linda) of York, Pennsylvania; two daughters, Cynthia Hagey Ford and Pamela Deal Christian of Kingsport. Four grandchildren, several grand-children, nieces and nephews also survive.
No formal services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an Alzheimer’s charity of the donor’s choice. Thank you.
The family extends thanks to Holston Manor Hospice, and special thanks to Allison George, Daisy, and Spring Thompson of Brookdale.
