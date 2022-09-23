Geneva Mae Crownover Sep 23, 2022 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROGERSVILLE - Geneva Mae Crownover, age 80, of Rogersville, passed away on September 20, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family.The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Burial will follow immediately in McKinney Cemetery.Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you