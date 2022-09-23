ROGERSVILLE - Geneva Mae Crownover, age 80, of Rogersville, passed away on September 20, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Burial will follow immediately in McKinney Cemetery.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Recommended for you