Geneva M. Wheelock went home to be with the Lord on December 31, 2022.

Geneva lived the last two years of her life in her daughter Mitzi’s home where she was lovingly cared for. Born and raised in Church Hill she moved to Jonesborough following her marriage to Jesse Wheelock whom she met while working at Eastman.

