Geneva M. Wheelock went home to be with the Lord on December 31, 2022.
Geneva lived the last two years of her life in her daughter Mitzi’s home where she was lovingly cared for. Born and raised in Church Hill she moved to Jonesborough following her marriage to Jesse Wheelock whom she met while working at Eastman.
Geneva was a member of Harmony Baptist Church.
Geneva loved the Lord, her family, and her country. She had a kind and tender heart with a meek and mild spirit. She enjoyed the simple pleasures of life loving nature and all animals. She laughed often and was a joy to be with.
In addition to her parents Charles and Mamie McLain, she was preceded in death by her husband Jesse; sisters, Ada Arnold, Mary Lou Johnson, and Stella Christian; an infant granddaughter, Leslie Brooke Psimer.
Survivors include her daughters, Mitzi Bowman and Patty Psimer and her husband David; son, Todd Wheelock and his wife Vicky; grandchildren, Brad Bowman and his wife Mindy, Jesse Bowman and his wife Angela, Stacie Mercer, Eva Bachetti and her husband Cory, Hayley Goad and her husband Mitchel, Jordan Wheelock and his fiancé Katie; great grandchildren, JJ, Tine, and Ford Bowman, Christian and wife Parker, Lanie Bowman and her fiancé Bailey, Heidi, Natalie, and Nash Mercer and Lennox Goad; great- great grandchildren, Miles and Indy Kate Bowman; one sister, Leola Jessee; nephews, Doug Jessee, Mark Johnson, Kent Johnson, Gordon Christian; niece, Jean Arnold.
The family would like to express a special Thank You to the Hospice caregivers, Angie and Sara Beth.
The family of Geneva M. Wheelock will receive friends from 10 to 11 am Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City. The funeral service will follow at 11 am with Gordon Christian officiating. The graveside committal service will follow in the Washington County Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Todd Wheelock, David Psimer, Jesse Bowman, Brad Bowman, Jordan Wheelok and JJ Bowman.
Memories and condolences may be shared at ww.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423) 610-7171 is honored to serve the Wheelock family.