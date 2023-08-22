KINGSPORT - Geneva “Joyce” Phillips, 72, of Kingsport, entered her heavenly home on Sunday, August 20, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Joyce was born on January 1, 1951, to the late Raymond and Buna Gilreath Dixon.
She was a 1969 graduate of Ketron High School and attended Bays Mountain Baptist Church for several years.
Joyce was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. Joyce’s greatest joy in life was spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her sister, Anita Christian.
Left to cherish Joyce’s memory are her loving husband of 48 years, James “Jim” Phillips; sons, Daniel Phillips (Brandy) and Donnie Tunnell (Charlene); grandchildren, Misti Goins (Milo), Samuel-Wayne Tunnell (Candace), and Dixon Reed Phillips; great-grandchildren, Sophia, Samirah, and Ezra Tunnell; siblings, Judy Messick (Truman) and Tommy Dixon (Debra); her beloved fur-baby, Bailey, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Thursday, August 24, 2023, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
A Celebration of Joyce’s life will begin at 7:00 pm with Pastor Tim Nelson officiating. Music will be provided by the Heavenly Reflections.
Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, August 25, 2023, at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Reed Phillips, Daniel Phillips, Donnie Tunnell, Samuel-Wayne Tunnell, J.D. Phillips, and Jason Messick will serve as pallbearers.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Geneva’s honor.