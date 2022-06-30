BLACKWATER, VA - Geneva E. Trapp of Blackwater, VA went to be with the Lord in Kingsport, TN after an extensive period of declining health. Funeral arrangements will be announced by COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA.
