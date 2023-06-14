BIG STONE GAP, VA - Geneva B. Elliott, 83, passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Greeneville Community Hospital in Greenville TN.

She was a lifelong resident of Big Stone Gap and had worked in sewing factories early on in her life. She was dedicated to her family, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and a friend to many. She had attended Cedar Ridge Freewill Baptist Church in the Crackers Neck community of Big Stone Gap.

