BIG STONE GAP, VA - Geneva B. Elliott, 83, passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Greeneville Community Hospital in Greenville TN.
She was a lifelong resident of Big Stone Gap and had worked in sewing factories early on in her life. She was dedicated to her family, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and a friend to many. She had attended Cedar Ridge Freewill Baptist Church in the Crackers Neck community of Big Stone Gap.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Albert Elliott; daughter, Sheri Minor; two grandchildren, Chad Elliott and Amanda Minor; parents, James and Esta (Lovell) Boggs and several siblings.
Surviving are her children, Albert Elliott, Jr. (Sherry Kestner), Bristol, Va., Frankie Elliott (Sherri), Mt. Carmel, Tn., Mike Elliott, Misty Rose (Jason), Travis Elliott, all of Big Stone Gap, and Angela Lowe (James), Oliver Springs, Tn.; 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, including Albert’s nephew, Harold Coomer (Tammy) and niece, Darlene Bradford, who held a special place in her heart; and special caregiver, Pam Hartsock.
The family will receive friends Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Gilliam Funeral Home from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The service will be at 7:00 pm Thursday with Pastor James Holcomb officiating.
The graveside service will be Friday, June 16, 2023, in American Legion Cemetery at 11:00 am. The family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:20 am to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Frank Elliott, Kevin Elliott, Logan Hall, Skylar Lowe, Travis Elliott and Eric Holmes.
