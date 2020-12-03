HILTONS, VA - General Paul Bright, 85, of Hiltons went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at his residence.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Rick Begley officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:50 AM.
The family would like to thank special caregiver, Michelle Lubeski, and the many friends for their thoughtfulness, compassion, and prayers during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hilton’s United Methodist Building Fund in Paul’s memory.
