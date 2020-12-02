HILTONS, VA - General Paul Bright, 85, of Hiltons went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at his residence.
Paul was born on November 15, 1935 to the late L.B. and Lessie Bright. Paul was a lifelong residence of Hiltons and was a member of Hilton’s Memorial United Methodist Church.
Paul was a 1953 graduate of Hilton’s High School and a veteran of the United States Army. Upon discharge, he returned to Scott County and became the proprietor of Moccasin Gap Service Center, operating the business for the past 60 years. During this time, Paul touched the lives of many people either through employment or just by always helping when assistance was needed. He was a friend to all and a stranger to none.
Paul represented the community by serving two terms on the Scott County Board of Supervisors. He also served 21 years on the Lenowisco Planning Commission.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Linda Repass Bright; sisters, Bernice Bays and Faye Taylor; brothers, Kelly Bright and Fred Bright.
Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Craig Bright (Jana); grandchildren, Abbi Tumlin (Duke) and Nick Bright; sister, Nell Taylor; brother, Johnny Bright; along with several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Rick Begley officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:50 AM.
The family would like to thank special caregiver, Michelle Lubeski, and the many friends for their thoughtfulness, compassion, and prayers during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hilton’s United Methodist Building Fund in Paul’s memory.
