COEBURN, VA - Gene Short, 79, left this earthly life on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap, VA and is now rejoicing with Jesus.
He was a member and deacon at Zion Family Ministries in Wise, VA, a U.S. Army Veteran, a retired X-Ray Technician from Indian Path Medical Center, and was a former employee of the Wise Appalachian Regional Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Vernon and Stella Doris Stallard Short; and a brother, William Roger Short.
Surviving are his loving wife of 54 years, Betty Short; children, Sharon Jones and husband Chris, Ginger Adams and husband Kevin, and Jonathan Short and wife Heather; grandchildren, Zachary Adams and wife Hannah, Brady Adams, Judah Short, Cadence Fletcher, and Sophia Fletcher; one great-grandchild on the way; his porch sitting pal, Roscoe; two sisters, Lora Kay Steele and husband Wayne and Wilma Ann Short; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Gene Short will be held at 6:00 P.M. Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the Zion Family Ministries Church, 1613 Norton Rd, Wise, VA 24293 with Pastor Wayne Hager officiating. Family and friends will start gathering at 5:30 P.M. Sunday at the church for services to be held at 6:00 P.M. Sunday. Graveside committal services and burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, VA. Family and friends will meet at the church at 10:30 A.M. on Monday to go to the cemetery in procession. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial contributions be made to the Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607. We will be following State mandated social distancing and occupancy. Masks are required and will not be supplied by the family or funeral home. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.