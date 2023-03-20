KINGSPORT - Gene Lindy Snapp, age 93 of Kingsport, was taken up into the glories of Heaven on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Gene was born on November 15, 1929, in Sullivan County, TN to Hugh and Willie Kate Snapp. Gene proudly served his country in the United States Navy for four years during the Korean War. Gene married Genette McMurray and after 55 plus years of a beautiful marriage and raising a family together, she preceded him in death on July 27, 2008.
Gene enjoyed farming and raising cattle. He loved going to flea markets and spending time with his family.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Genette Snapp; two brothers, Ray Snapp, and Fred Snapp; and one sister, Anna Jewel Mays. Left to cherish Gene’s memory are his two sons, Thomas Snapp and wife Cheryl, Timothy Snapp; four grandchildren, Elizabeth, Caroline, Landon, and Julianna; and many loving family members and friends.
A military honors graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post 3/265. Landon R. Snapp, Wayne McMurray, Thomas Snapp, Timothy Snapp, Keith Mays, and John Kelly will be serving as honorary pallbearers.
