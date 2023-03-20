KINGSPORT - Gene Lindy Snapp, age 93 of Kingsport, was taken up into the glories of Heaven on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Gene was born on November 15, 1929, in Sullivan County, TN to Hugh and Willie Kate Snapp. Gene proudly served his country in the United States Navy for four years during the Korean War. Gene married Genette McMurray and after 55 plus years of a beautiful marriage and raising a family together, she preceded him in death on July 27, 2008.

Gene enjoyed farming and raising cattle. He loved going to flea markets and spending time with his family.

