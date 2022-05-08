NICKELSVILLE, VA - Lawrence Eugene Dean, Jr., 54, Nickelsville, VA went to be with the Lord, May 4, 2022.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Monday, May 9, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Brother Roger Phillips officiating, and Eulogy by Tommy Meade. True Faith Quartet will provide the music.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the Dean Family Cemetery, Nickelsville, VA.
Dusty Dean, Justin Barnette, Shannon Jennings, Jackson Barnette, Jesse Barnette, Jason Barnette, Toby Lawson, and Gary Dean will serve as pallbearers. Trinity Gillenwater, Chris Powers, and James Powers will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Gate City Funeral Home at 10:15 a.m. to go in procession to the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Dean family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.