Gene Daniels was born to the late Alex and Viola Hall Daniels on February 3, 1932 in Hancock County, TN. He departed this life on December 23, 2020.
Gene was a devoted member of Salem United Methodist Church, where he served in various capacities. He was a veteran of the US Air Force where he served during the Korean era. He was a member of Whiteside Lodge AF&M, The Scottish Rite, Valley of Dayton, and Jericho Temple Shriners.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters, Thelma Sprouse and Louise Cotterman.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Anna Bea Stewart Daniels of more than 62 years. He is also survived by two brothers, Dr. Seldon Daniels of Opelika, Ala. And Ray Daniels of Bolder, CO., four sisters, Lillie Mae Allen of West Carrolton, Ohio, Betty Godby & fiance Dave Pfau, Alice Sprague and husband John of Stuart, Fla, Lori Murphy and husband Jim of Pleasanton, Ca., Norma Wheeler, adopted daughter of Jacksonville, Fla. He is also survived by six nieces and six nephews.
No formal service will be held at this time. A celebration of Gene’s life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, make donations to Salem United Methodist Church, Shades of Grace United Methodist Church or the Shriners.