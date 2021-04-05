SURGOINSVILLE - Gene Crigger, age 79 of Surgoinsville, TN, passed away at home on Sunday, April 4, 2021. He enjoyed spending time and vacationing with family, sitting in the front yard talking with friends, playing golf, hosting a men's Thursday night social club in his cabin, and more than anything he loved helping others!! He attended Amis Chapel United Methodist Church and was retired from AFG Industries, the City of Church Hill and the State of TN.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Nannie Crigger; and brothers, Clifford and Junior Crigger.
He is survived by the love of his life, whom he enjoyed 63 years along beside, Helen Crigger; daughters who were the center of his universe, Teresa Arnold (Tracy), Lisa Gibson (Greg) and Regina Britton (Randy); grandchildren who stole his entire heart and were the main focus of his life, Michael Polson, Jordan Eul (Scott), Eric Gibson, Austin Britton (Candice) and Ali Gibson; 2 great-grandchildren that put a smile on his face in his last days, Ronan and soon to be Britton; nephew who was the son he never had, Jerry Henderson (Sandra); sister, Evelyn Henderson; and brother Edward Crigger (Linda).
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Greg Fletcher officiating. Interment will follow at Armstrong Cemetery in Surgoinsville. Pallbearers serving the family will be, Randy Britton, Austin Britton, Greg Gibson, Tracy Arnold, Michael Polson and Jerry Henderson.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is proudly serving the Crigger family.