KINGSPORT - Gene Chapman, 85, of Kingsport, originally from Johnson City, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, October 29, 2021, after having lived out her latter years at NHC and Holston Manor in Kingsport.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Lynn Garden Baptist Church. A Celebration of Gene’s Life will begin at 1:00 pm with Rev. Rick Meade and Rev. Carl Strickler. Music will be provided by Kevin Odom. Graveside Services will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
The family is grateful to so many people who have encouraged and cared for Gene during the last stages of her life, especially her family, church family and the staff of NHC and Holston Manor.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Gene Chapman and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.