KINGSPORT - Gene Chapman, 85, of Kingsport, originally from Johnson City, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, October 29, 2021, after having lived out her latter years at NHC and Holston Manor in Kingsport.
She was born in Johnson City on August 23, 1936, to the late Willis Frank Luttrell and Lucy Beals Luttrell. Gene met her husband, Howard in her home town where they were married. They lived there several years and then in Abingdon, VA for a short time before moving to Kingsport to live out their lives in a sweet marriage of love and devotion for almost 60 years. Following her graduation from Science Hill she worked for banks in Johnson City and Kingsport. Lastly, she worked at the Kingsport Board of Realtors before deciding at the age of 40 to pursue her dreams of owning her own business. Gene opened the Gazebo Party Shop, a specialty shop, providing the supplies needed for making and decorating homemade candy and cakes. She ran the shop until age 75, with the help of family and faithful employees.
Gene was a devoted member of Lynn Garden Baptist Church teaching the Adult Sunday School Class for many years. She was known for her quick wittedness as well as her devotion to her family.
In addition to her parents, Gene was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Chapman; four brothers, Ralph, Paul, Leroy and Ancil; three sisters, Opal McGee, Madelyn Neal and Martha Leonard.
Left to cherish Gene’s memory are her daughter, Janice Chapman; brother, Claude Luttrell and wife, Jenell; brother-in-law, Argil Neal; sisters-in-law, Jean Luttrell, Mary Chapman and Debra Chapman; special aunt by marriage, Nancy LaFon and her daughter, Kathi Judy and husband, Mike; and their daughter, Gabriella Johnson and husband, Jacob; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Lynn Garden Baptist Church. A Celebration of Gene’s Life will begin at 1:00 pm with Rev. Rick Meade and Rev. Carl Strickler. Music will be provided by Kevin Odom. Graveside Services will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
The family is grateful to so many people who have encouraged and cared for Gene during the last stages of her life, especially her family, church family and the staff of NHC and Holston Manor.
