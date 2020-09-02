KINGSPORT - Gene Arthur Price, 82, of Kingsport, passed from this life Tuesday, September 01, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 6:45 pm Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Gary Hodges and Rev. Kevin Hilton officiating. Music will be provided by Cindy Roberts.
Military Graveside Rites will be conducted 3:00 pm Friday, September 4, 2020, by the American Legion Post #3 and Post #265, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Meditation. Pallbearers will be Billy Waycaster, Daniel Roberts, Steven Strong, Sean Hyde, Brandon Funk and Ashton Stevens. Honorary Pallbearer will be Randall Roberts. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 2:50 pm.
