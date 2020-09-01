KINGSPORT - Gene Arthur Price, 82, of Kingsport, passed from this life Tuesday, September 01, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He was born September 22, 1937, in Elk Garden, VA to the late Bert and Clara Hale Price.
Gene served his country in the U. S. Army, spending time in Korea. He was an avid NASCAR fan, enjoyed old cars and loved spending time with his family.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, James Price and Ralph Price.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 62 years, Rosa; daughters, Debbie Roberts (Randall) and Kathy Waycaster (Billy); grandchildren, Alisa Strong (Steven), Daniel Roberts (Mindy), Whitney Hyde (Sean) and Jennifer Funk (Brandon); great grandchildren, Virginia Stevens (Ashton), Summer Strong, Ashton Roberts, Katherine Hyde and Ben Hyde; great-great grandson, Malcom Stevens; sisters, Nola Childers and Linda Dennison; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 6:45 pm Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Gary Hodges and Rev. Kevin Hilton officiating. Music will be provided by Cindy Roberts.
Military Graveside Rites will be conducted 3:00 pm Friday, September 4, 2020, by the American Legion Post #3 and Post #265, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Meditation. Pallbearers will be Billy Waycaster, Daniel Roberts, Steven Strong, Sean Hyde, Brandon Funk and Ashton Stevens. Honorary Pallbearer will be Randall Roberts. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 2:50 pm.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the nurses and staff of Amedisys Hospice Care, Kingsport, for their compassion and care of Gene since his stroke in March.
The care of Gene Arthur Price and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral Cremation Services.