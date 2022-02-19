BRISTOL, VA - Gene Allen Moretz, age 82 of Bristol, VA died February 11, 2022
Gene Moretz was the son of George C. Moretz and Hazel Goodman Moretz of Bristol, VA passed away suddenly Friday. He was born in Bristol, VA, attended Virginia High School and Florida Southern College. He earned a Bachelor degree before serving in the United States Army. Following his service Gene returned to work in the family manufacturing business, Moretz Candy Company. He developed the Red Band Candies into a well-known regional brand with a dedicated customer base. Gene modernized and constructed the company’s facility, engineering the production process and increased production of the hand made pure sugar stick candy for over forty years.
Hardworking with a strong sense of purpose, Gene developed a thriving cattle and land business. He loved being on the land and took pride in maintaining his property. A proficient hunter, Gene enjoyed hunting a variety of game across North America including annual trips to hunt pheasant in South Dakota or elk in Montana. He was an active member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. He was a founding member of the local Appalachian Chapter.
Gene was charismatic and engaging, an optimist he had a unique way of making life funny. He could easily draw from his travels and diverse interest to tell compelling stories. His expressions, genuine smile and mischief will be missed.
He is survived by his wife Mago Webb Moretz of Bristol, VA; sister, Jerrie Moretz White of Bristol, VA; niece, Susan White of Bristol, VA; nephew, Bill White (Jill) and daughter Sarah of Bentwood, TN, Donald White and his children Cydney and Paige of Marrietta, GA.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Rocky Mount Elk Foundation at www.rmef.org/donate or Bristol Library at www.bristol-library.org
Condolences may be sent to the family at akardfuneralhome.com
Akard Funeral Home, 1912 West State St., Bristol, TN (423) 989-4800 is serving the Moretz family.