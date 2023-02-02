Gena “Star” Kite Dennis Feb 2, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROGERSVILLE - Gena Star Kite Dennis, age 90, passed away peacefully at home on January 25, 2023, after a brief illness.A Rosary Service will be 5:00 P.M., Friday, February 3, 2023 in the Broome Funeral Home Chapel with Father Bart Okere officiating visitation will follow until 7:00 P.M,Funeral mass will be conducted 11:00 A.M., Saturday, February 4, 2023 at St.Henry Catholic Church with Father Bart Okere officiating, Burial will follow in McKinney Cemetery.Online condolences may be made at www.broomfuneralhome.comBroome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Dennis family. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Ethnology LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you