ROGERSVILLE - Gena Star Kite Dennis, age 90, passed away peacefully at home on January 25, 2023, after a brief illness.

A Rosary Service will be 5:00 P.M., Friday, February 3, 2023 in the Broome Funeral Home Chapel with Father Bart Okere officiating visitation will follow until 7:00 P.M,

