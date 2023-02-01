ROGERSVILLE - Gena Star Kite Dennis, age 90, passed away peacefully at home on January 25, 2023, after a brief illness. She was born in Rogersville, TN June 4, 1932.

Star was a contributing member of several organizations during her life. She was the leader of Appalachian Regional Girl Scouts for many years, president of Western Hawkins County Division of American Cancer Society and involved in many other organizations that helped to better the community. She was caring, compassionate and loving to all that met or knew her. Along with her three children and grandchild, many others looked to her as their second mother or grandmother. She will be dearly missed by many, and the impact of her love will live on.

