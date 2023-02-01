ROGERSVILLE - Gena Star Kite Dennis, age 90, passed away peacefully at home on January 25, 2023, after a brief illness. She was born in Rogersville, TN June 4, 1932.
Star was a contributing member of several organizations during her life. She was the leader of Appalachian Regional Girl Scouts for many years, president of Western Hawkins County Division of American Cancer Society and involved in many other organizations that helped to better the community. She was caring, compassionate and loving to all that met or knew her. Along with her three children and grandchild, many others looked to her as their second mother or grandmother. She will be dearly missed by many, and the impact of her love will live on.
Star and Chuck worked hand in hand in many adventures of work that they accomplished through the 64 years of life together. Her presence will always be with the children leading them upward to a better day in heaven for all. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Charles "Chuck" Dennis, mother, Ulva Berry Kite, her father, Hickman Kite, Sr., brother, Hickman Kite, Jr., great-grandson, Zackary Livesay, brother-in-law, Vincent Paul Dennis, and Willie "Bill" Kite.
She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Charlesii Star Dennis and Mar-Ru (Margaret) Dennis Livesay; son, Vincent Hickman Dennis; grandson, Michael Eric Livesay; sisters-in-law, MaryAnn Dennis and Maxine Towns; many nieces and nephews.
A Rosary Service will be 5:00 P.M., Friday, February 3, 2023 in the Broome Funeral Home Chapel with Father Bart Okere officiating visitation will follow until 7:00 P.M,
Funeral mass will be conducted 11:00 A.M., Saturday, February 4, 2023 at St.
Henry Catholic Church with Father Bart Okere officiating, Burial will follow in McKinney Cemetery.