KINGSPORT - Gaynella Herron Hutchins Thacker, 91 of Kingsport passed away, February 1, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She had been a resident of Holston Manor Nursing Home for the past two years.
Gaynella was born May 23, 1930 in Edison, TN (Hancock County), to the late Frank and Effie (Hall) Herron. She had resided in Kingsport since 1952, spending 40+ years in the Timbertree area of Bloomingdale.
Gaynella is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Joseph (Joe) Hutchins in 1993; second husband, James (Jim) Thacker in 2013; two infant siblings, Raymond and Mary Herron; brother, Taft Herron; sisters, Georgia Winstead and Lillie McMillian; nephew, David Herron; nieces, Judy and Martha Winstead, Lou Winegar and Glenna Stanley.
Surviving her is her son, Lynn Hutchins of Rogersville; special niece and caregiver, Kathy (McMillan) Gilliam of Rogersville; nephews, TJ Herron, Dennis McMillian (Olivia) of Rogersville; nieces, Ellean Mullins (Claude) of Rogersville, Mary Smith (Ivan) of Kingsport; three very special great-nephews, Gabriel, Joel and Isaiah Gilliam of Rogersville; sisters-in-law, Amy Peters, Helen Thacker and Agnes Bishop; brothers-in-law, Wayne Thacker and Tony Thacker.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
