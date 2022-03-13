MT CARMEL - Gayle Price Sensabaugh, 71 of Mt Carmel, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Sensabaugh family.
