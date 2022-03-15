MT. CARMEL - Gayle Price Sensabaugh, 71 of Mt. Carmel, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
The family will receive family and friends on Wednesday, March 16th, 5-7pm at her daughters’ residence. Graveside services will take place Thursday, March 17th at 2pm at Click family cemetery on Hammond Ave. in Mt. Carmel with Rev. Greg Fletcher officiating.
To send condolences to the family, please visit www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Sensabaugh family.