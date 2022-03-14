MT. CARMEL - Gayle Price Sensabaugh, 71 of Mt. Carmel, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Gayle loved genealogy, traveling, and gardening. Above all, Gayle loved her family and loved being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Gayle was preceded in death by her mother Euna Rebecca Price and father C.V. Price, brothers Jimmy Price and Gerald Price, and sisters Mildred Smith and Pauline Dixon.
Gayle is survived by her loving husband of over 50 years, Douglas Sensabaugh; daughter Becky and spouse Daniel Denning; step-daughter Monica and husband Jonathan Huckaby; five grandchildren, Sienna and spouse Ryan, Skyler, Chase, Kayleigh, and Victoria; and one great-granddaughter Rylee; brothers, Harry Price and wife Wilma, Brownie Price and wife Brenda, Neal Price; sister Phyllis Price; extended family Hilda Rycroft, Gary and Shirley Kilgore; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Gayle’s family would like to thank all of the nurses and staff at the Regional Cancer Center for the exceptional care and love they showed to Gayle.
The family will receive family and friends on Wednesday, March 16th, 5-7pm at her daughters’ residence. Graveside services will take place Thursday, March 17th at 2pm at Click family cemetery on Hammond Ave. in Mt. Carmel with Rev. Greg Fletcher officiating.
To send condolences to the family, please visit www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Sensabaugh family.