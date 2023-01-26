Gayle Herron Skelton passed away on Monday, January 23, at the age of 70, after an extended illness. Gayle was born in Bristol, Virginia, on May 6, 1952, to Gerald Eugene and Elizabeth (Grubb) Herron. Gayle lived most of her life in the Tri-Cities area, and she spent many summers of her childhood visiting her grandparents, Clarence and Grace Grubb, in Norton, Virginia.
Gayle married Claude Skelton in 1977, blending together a family of one son, Brian, from her previous marriage, two sons, Kevin and Keith Skelton, from his previous marriage, and adding daughter, Nicole, two years later.
Gayle was a member of Colonial Heights Christian Church and was active in the church’s Rebekah Women’s Circle. She loved books and reading, cross-stitching and knitting, and she enjoyed traveling with her family. She spent her later years caring for, first, her husband, Claude, and then, her parents. Gayle is remembered for her sense of humor and her servant’s heart.
Gayle was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Skelton; her sister, Beckie Dade; and her parents, Gene and Betty Herron.
Gayle is survived by her sister, Teresa Bales; sons Kevin Skelton (Deborah Daniels) of Kingsport; Keith Skelton (Tina Taylor) of Kingsport; Brian Shelby (Wendy Neff) of Knoxville; daughter, Nicole Fleming (Matt Fleming), of Davis, California; seven grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The Skelton family will receive friends on Saturday, January 28, 2023 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. A Funeral Service will follow at 2 p.m. with Reverend Dr. Wendy Neff officiating. Committal Service and Interment will follow the Funeral in the Garden of Christus in East Lawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Skelton family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081