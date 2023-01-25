Gayle Herron Skelton passed away on Monday, January 23, at the age of 70, after an extended illness. Gayle was born in Bristol, Virginia, on May 6, 1952, to Gerald Eugene and Elizabeth (Grubb) Herron. Gayle lived most of her life in the Tri-Cities area, and she spent many summers of her childhood visiting her grandparents, Clarence and Grace Grubb, in Norton, Virginia.

Gayle married Claude Skelton in 1977, blending together a family of one son, Brian, from her previous marriage, two sons, Kevin and Keith Skelton, from his previous marriage, and adding daughter, Nicole, two years later.

