KINGSPORT - Gayla Louise Hatch of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away the morning of 31 October, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center at the age of 78. She was surrounded by family and loved ones.
Gayla was born 5 August, 1943 in Kingsport, Tennessee to James R. Begley and Lottie Moore. She graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1961. She enjoyed traveling the world with her husband, Air Force Chief Master Sergeant (Retired) William A. Hatch Jr. and she and her family were stationed in Reykjavik Iceland, Okinawa Japan, Austin Texas, and Hampton, Virginia among other locations.
She was extremely active in her church and attended services regularly at Sunnyside Baptist Church. She also volunteered and supported several organizations and charities including the First Presbyterian Church of Kingsport Clothes Closet, the Salvation Army, Goodwill, The Netherland Inn Docent, the Steep Falls (Maine) Public Library, and many other worthy organizations.
Gayla is survived by her two children, Christine Hanson of Brandon, Florida and Mark Hatch of Standish, Maine, as well as her daughter-in-law Sandra Hatch of the United Kingdom, her sister Donna Arnold of Kingsport, Tennessee, her grandsons Joshua Fountain, William D. Hatch and Jack Hatch, her nieces Traci Hudson and Meghan Spence, and her nephew Jay Hudson.
Gayla was pre-deceased by her beloved husband William A. Hatch Jr. of Buxton, Maine, as well as her sister Helen Boatman of South Padre Island, Texas, and her brother Darryl Begley of Kingsport, Tennessee. Gayla also had a great love for animals and is survived by her loving dog, Lola and her rescue cat, Cleo.
A memorial service and celebration of Gayla's life will be held Saturday, November 13 at 3:00 P.M. at Sunnyside Baptist Church (406 Cooks Valley Rd., Kingsport, Tennessee) and will be open to all friends and family.
A family burial service will be held in Hollis, Maine with details to be announced at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, Gayla's family requests donations be made to her favorite charity, the First Presbyterian Church of Kingsport Clothes Closet. A link to their organization can be found at: Clothes Closet - First Presbyterian Church-Kingsport (fpckpt.org).
Online condolences may be made to the Hatch family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Hatch family.