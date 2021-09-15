KINGSPORT - Gaye Rogers, 74, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at her home. Born in Elizabethton, TN she had resided in Kingsport for the past 45 years. Gaye was a member of Homeland Baptist Church. She had retired from Indian Path Medical Center where she had worked 32 years as a registered nurse.
Gaye was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Rogers; step-son, Chris Rogers; brother-in-law, Jerry Johnson, and her parents, Rex and Blanche Neubert.
Gaye is survived by two step-daughters, Cindy Haynes and husband Joe, Rachel Puckett and husband Shannon; sister, Janet Johnson; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held, Friday, September 17, 2021 at 12pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park, with Matt Haynes officiating. Family will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Providence Medical Clinic, 441 Clay Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.
Due to Covid-19, the family is requesting the use of facemasks for services and to help with social distancing.
