KINGSPORT - Gaye Nell (Cleek) Pruett, 53, Kingsport, TN passed away unexpectedly, Monday, December 13, 2021, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Gaye was born in Lebanon, IN on November 20, 2021, and was the daughter of Mary Ruth Cleek and the late Bobby Cleek.
She was a registered nurse for 28 years.
In addition to her father, Bobby Cleek, her maternal grandparents, Vivian and Ralph Folden, paternal grandparents, Kelly and Ollie Cleek, grandson, Malachi, and a precious friend, John Stapleton preceded her in death.
Surviving is her husband of almost 28 years, Eric Todd Pruett, mother, Mary Ruth (Folden) Cleek, children, Susan and husband, John, Candice and husband, Adam, Buddy and wife, Victoria, Michael and Brittany; grandchildren, Timothy, Elijah, Emma, Kayle, Jace, Jayden, and Bailey, great grandson, Leo Templeton, brothers, Richard Cleek and wife, Karen, David, Kendall and wife, Kawana, sister, Lisa and husband, Robert, along with several aunts uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a special aunt, June Chard, great aunt, Geneva Steffey, in-laws, Jerry and Yvonne Pruett.
Private graveside services will be held at the Herman United Methodist Church Cemetery, East Carters Valley with Pastor Don Tipton officiating.
Family members will serve as pallbearers.
An online guest register is available for the Pruett family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Gaye Nell (Cleek) Pruett.