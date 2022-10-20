KINGSPORT - Gay Cooksey Jordan, aka Little Mamarama, 78, of Kingsport had her biggest prayer answered as Jesus took her home in her sleep on Monday morning, October 17, 2022. After healing her multiple times over the last 11 years, she finally got to see Him face to face.

Gay was born on October 5, 1944 to Jack and Gladys Cooksey in Port Arthur, Texas and was joyful and loved to laugh from birth. She came to Christ at the age of 3 and spent her life in awe of God and in love with people. As many can testify, to know her was to love her.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video