KINGSPORT - Gay Cooksey Jordan, aka Little Mamarama, 78, of Kingsport had her biggest prayer answered as Jesus took her home in her sleep on Monday morning, October 17, 2022. After healing her multiple times over the last 11 years, she finally got to see Him face to face.
Gay was born on October 5, 1944 to Jack and Gladys Cooksey in Port Arthur, Texas and was joyful and loved to laugh from birth. She came to Christ at the age of 3 and spent her life in awe of God and in love with people. As many can testify, to know her was to love her.
“My heart hurts tremendously now being apart from the one who was the love of my life for the last 60 years, but I am beyond thrilled that she is finally in the Presence of her beloved Jesus as she has desired to be for so many years now. It was my honor to care for her for the last 11 years through many health challenges.” - Gerald
After graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1963, she went on to complete a double major in English and Spanish in 3 years at Lamar University, graduating summa cum laude in 1966.
After college, she married Gerald Jordan and moved to Tennessee where she taught English and Spanish at John Sevier Junior High in Kingsport for 2 years. When she became pregnant with her only child, she decided to retire and was the most dedicated stay-at-home mother. She also helped her husband in their business, met many wonderful people, and was grateful to be able to travel with him and their daughter for many years.
Gay was predeceased by her parents, Jack and Gladys Cooksey, and stepfather, Bill Moseley, many years ago.
She is survived by her dutiful and loving husband of 56 years, Gerald; her brother, Jackie; her daughter, Stacey Rogers and husband, Lee; her grandchildren, Kailey Allred and husband, Chris, Dillon Rogers and wife, Hollie, and Evan Rogers and wife, Savannah; 5 great grandchildren, who brought her such joy; and many cousins.
The family welcomes you to celebrate Gay’s life at East Lawn Funeral Home on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Viewing and greeting of friends will be from 12 to 1:30 pm in the Chapel, followed by a Gratitude Celebration service at 1:30 pm with Pastors Mark Gorman and Jason Tanksley. Interment to follow at 3 pm in the Chapel of Memories at East Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to donate to one of the worthy causes close to their hearts, such as the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, Samaritan’s Purse Ministry, or Hurricane Ian relief for Florida.
