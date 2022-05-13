KINGSPORT - Gavin Ross Carter, 14, of Kingsport, was called to his perfect rest on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
